FilmRise acquires 200+ films from Full Moon Features

FilmRise, the New York-based film and television studio and streaming network, has secured the digital distribution rights for over 200 movies from Full Moon Features. The deal grants FilmRise digital TVoD, SVoD, AVoD and FAST rights in the US, Canada and the Caribbean.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, commented “Full Moon Features has obtained a large cult following over the many years it’s been producing its signature horror, sci-fi and fantasy films. Their multi-title franchises, including Puppet Master, Subspecies and The Gingerdead Man, continue to entertain viewers. We are excited to add them to our library”.

FilmRise will distribute the catalogue of Full Moon Features films across the FilmRise Streaming Network including its flagship channel FilmRise Free Movies & TV as well as to third party digital streaming platforms.

The deal was negotiated by Jonitha Keymoore, VP of Global Acquisitions and Charles Band, owner of Full Moon Features.