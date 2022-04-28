W4Free and Watch4 rebrand as wedotv

Video Solutions, the media company that owns and operates AVoD channels Watch4 and W4Free, has rebranded the services under one name: wedotv. The rebrand comes as the company reports record highs of engagement for its platforms, and embarks on plans for expansion.

“Four years ago, we launched Watch4 with the expectation that AVoD would see a growth boon in the years to come. Of course, that assumption turned out to be somewhat of an understatement!,” said Video Solutions CEO Philipp Rotermund. “Recent reports have projected that worldwide AVoD revenues will hit $260 billion by 2025. In jointly naming our two already successful AVoD services as wedotv, we will capitalize on our own substantial growth in this space as well as that of the industry as a whole.”

Video Solutions plans to expand outside its current markets with wedotv, including further major countries within Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and North America.

“The unified brand enables us to drive the business forward in our current markets and future territories,” added Chairman Chris Sharp. “This year has been significant as we are consistently receiving 30 million video starts a month. This can be attributed to our stronger-than-ever content lineup and our availability across more devices than ever before.”