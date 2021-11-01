Watch4 launches FAST channel

Watch4, the AVoD service offering movies, TV series, documentaries, news, and sports, has created a new channel specifically for FAST platforms. Watch4 Movies has launched initally across multiple Smart TV platforms in Germany, including Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, Rakuten TV, Philips, TCL and Xiaomi.

Watch4 Movies features curated collections of movies, including genres like horror, drama, comedy, mystery and action films. In addition, the new ad-supporting streaming TV service will feature seasonal and themed collections, such as ‘Summer of Love’ and ‘Christmas Classics’.

“We have seen Watch4 grow as an AVoD platform massively over the past three years, but as FAST platforms becoming another great place for consumers to discover the content they love, we wanted to extend our brand and curated collections to this space as well,” said Philipp Rotermund, CEO of Watch4. “Watch4 Movies has been designed to be a more traditional linear TV watching experience for FAST platforms’ audiences. In this fractured TV market, it is more important than ever to be where ever viewers enjoying content.”

Watch4 Movies will roll out in additional European markets in Q4 and into 2022.