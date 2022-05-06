Adsmovil unveils Nuestra.TV

Adsmovil, a specialist in Hispanic mobile advertising and digital media, announced during the IAB NewFronts its Nuestra.TV AVoD service. The new service will be available to consumers at the end of the second quarter of this year.

Launching with more than 40+ FAST channels and 15,000+ hours of VoD content, Nuestra.TV is aimed at Hispanic families, and is customised for each member, as evidenced by its bilingual footprint. Its fully downloadable content library will include premiere productions (both English and Spanish) from the US, Latin America and Spain as well as original content created for the bilingual/bicultural consumer cohort. Nuestra.TV will also offer educational programming with the goal of not only entertaining but also empowering its audiences. Additionally, gaming, podcasts, UGC, live news, and music events will be available to subscribers.

“We have a decade of extensive acumen in this area, including in-depth Hispanic consumer and media consumption insights across countries of origin, generations, and languages. With Nuestra.TV we are uniquely positioned to provide Hispanic cord cutters with a platform that is inclusive and authentic, and informed by content that is culturally and linguistically relevant, informative, and engaging. Nuestra.TV was created for all Latinos in the U.S. including the often overlooked bilingual/bicultural cohort,” said Alberto Pardo, President and CEO, Nuestra.TV.

Gonzalo Del FA, President of GroupM Multicultural, stated: “Over the past few years, the Hispanic community has expanded and evolved significantly embracing on-demand streaming apps wholeheartedly. Diversity and inclusion are critical components in today’s media, both on-screen and across storylines, and the media industry is taking note. Nuestra.TV, Adsmovil’s latest offering, is a great opportunity for brands to work with a free OTT offering that will do more than entertain but will educate and inspire across generations and languages.”

Michael Roca, Managing Director, DE&I Investment, Omnicom MediaGroup, added: “There is pent-up demand to see more positive and inspiring stories/voices that reflect the fact that over 65 per cent of Hispanics are US born and pivot effortlessly between their American and Latin cultures. Keen marketers who understand that Hispanics are not monolithic, are also seeking bespoke touchpoints and opportunities to reach this dynamic and elusive audience within authentic and relevant environments. New entries to the Hispanic OTT space, like Nuestra.TV, are ripe for the taking from all perspectives.”

Added Albert Thompson, Managing Director of Digital Innovation at Walton Isaacson, said: “Amidst the streaming wars and industry trade talk about all things CTV/OTT, the one facet that often gets overlooked is the need for cultural context and relevance. Since there is no such thing as ‘One Latino’, Nuestra.TV takes aim at better showcasing storylines from those 20+ countries of origin, as well as the US, across a platform where brands can create memorable impressions.”