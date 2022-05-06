Tivùsat sees record year; new president

Italian free-to-air digital TV platform, Tivùsat, has reported 507,000 new activations in 2021 – almost double the average of previous years and a new record. With the new additions, the platform closed 2021 with 4.6 million active smart cards.

Preliminary data from March 2022 reveals that the number of Tivùsat activations tripled compared to the same month in 2021, while growth in the residential market is in line with last year.

Tivùsat is owned by public broadcaster Rai (48 per cent), commercial broadcaster Mediaset (48 per cent), Telecom Italia (3 per cent), and two associations of local broadcasters (Associazione TV Locali and Aeranti Corallo).

The shareholders approved the 2021 financial statement that saw a sharp increase in profits over 2020.

Tivùsat has also appointed a new Board of Directors, headed by president Alberto Sigismondi, with a three-year mandate.

The goal for this year is to exceed five million active cards and achieve a profit in line with the previous year. Tivùsat distributes a large number of Italian and international TV channels, including over 60 in HD and seven in 4K.