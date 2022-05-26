Starlink tops 400k subs

SpaceX has told the FCC that its Starlink broadband satellite system has more than 400,000 subscribers around the world.

This is a significant increase on its position at the end of March when the subscriber number was around 250,000 and at the start of the year its – then mostly Beta users – totalled about 145,000.

At 400,000 subscribers Starlink’s gross revenues are already at $528,000,000 per annum.

Currently Starlink is operating over about 36 countries and intends extending services to most of Asia, Africa and the Mid-East in the upcoming months.

Users now pay an upfront fee of $599 for the dish and modem equipment and then $110 (or equivalent) per month for their core subscription. There is a Premium service for higher-demand users at $500 per month after paying $2500 in upfront charges for equipment.

However, China is reportedly looking to develop anti-satellite devices deliberately to target Starlink craft. According to a paper published last month, China needs to develop anti-satellite capabilities, including a surveillance system with unprecedented scale and sensitivity to track and monitor every Starlink satellite.