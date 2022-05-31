Advanced Television

Disney+ Day returns in September

May 31, 2022

By Nik Roseveare

The global celebration of Disney+ Day will return on September 8th, leading into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa in Anaheim, California.

In celebration, the streaming service will host special experiences for fans and subscribers, and will premiere new content from its marquee brands, including the return of the beloved Disney franchise in the all-new live action Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks and directed by Robert Zemeckis.

In addition to Pinocchio, Disney+ will announce more Disney+ Day premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star in the coming months.

Disney+ Day is an annual celebration of the Disney+ global community that debuted in November 2021.

