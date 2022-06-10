Warner Bros Discovery has announced that Luis Silberwasser has been appointed Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros Discovery Sports. In this new role, Silberwasser will lead the company’s domestic sports portfolio and oversee a unified, global sports strategy. He will report to David Zaslav, CEO, Warner Bros Discovery.

Silberwasser most recently served as President of TelevisaUnivision, US Networks Group, where he led the growth of its broadcast and cable networks as well as the entertainment, news, and sports content and programming strategies. Earlier, Silberwasser spent 16 years at Discovery Communications where he held several positions of increasing leadership responsibility, most recently as EVP and Chief Content Officer at Discovery Networks International.

“I have known Luis for many years and have tremendous respect for how hard he works, how collaborative he approaches the job, and his ability to build very successful global businesses and brands,” said Zaslav. “I am thrilled to be working with him again, and believe Luis’ strong international business relationships, leadership track record and passion for delivering the best content and consumer experience make him the ideal leader to oversee the continued growth and expansion of our world-class sports business.”

“I am delighted to join Warner Bros Discovery during an exciting and innovative time especially for its newly integrated global sports business and the great team at the company which boasts some of the most compelling on air talent, world class production values and the broadest media rights in the world,” added Silberwasser.” I truly feel like I am returning home under David’s dynamic and forward-thinking leadership and look forward to working with the global sports organization, our sports rights partners and the entire WBD company to deliver the most compelling and exciting sports programming to our fans and audiences worldwide.”

Lenny Daniels, President, Turner Sports, and Patrick Crumb, President, Regional Sports Networks, will report to Silberwasser. Andrew Georgiou, President & Managing Director, WBD Sports Europe, will continue to report to Gerhard Zeiler, President, International.

Through Turner Sports, Eurosport Networks and its BT Sport joint venture, Warner Bros Discovery has a significant portfolio of media rights, sports networks and sports-focused streaming platforms. In the US, the Company has long-term broadcast rights to the National Basketball League, MLB, NHL and NCAA Basketball. In Europe, the Company has rights to the Olympics, PGA Tour, ATP World Tour, as well as cycling, tennis and football. In Latin American countries, sports rights include UEFA and several local football leagues. The Company’s sports streaming services include Eurosport Player that offers localised sports to customers in 52 European markets.