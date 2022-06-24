Disney+, STARZPLAY LatAm bundle offer
June 24, 2022
The Walt Disney Company and STARZ, are offering a bundle which provides consumers access to Star+, Disney+ and STARZPLAY in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
The bundle is offered on the Disney+ and Star+ websites providing subscriptions to all three streaming services for the following price in local currency according to the territory:
- Brazil: R$ 55.90
- Mexico: MXN 309.00
- Argentina: ARS 1,150.00
- Chile: CLP 12,500
- Colombia: COP 49,900
- Ecuador: USD 17.99
- Peru: PEN 55.90
Once subscribed, the user will have to download each app on its compatible device to access the content offered by each platform.
