Disney+, STARZPLAY LatAm bundle offer

June 24, 2022

The Walt Disney Company and STARZ, are offering a bundle which provides consumers access to Star+, Disney+ and STARZPLAY in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

The bundle is offered on the Disney+ and Star+ websites providing subscriptions to all three streaming services for the following price in local currency according to the territory:

  • Brazil: R$ 55.90
  • Mexico: MXN 309.00
  • Argentina: ARS 1,150.00
  • Chile: CLP 12,500
  • Colombia: COP 49,900
  • Ecuador: USD 17.99
  • Peru: PEN 55.90

Once subscribed, the user will have to download each app on its compatible device to access the content offered by each platform.

