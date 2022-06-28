Digital UK makes CPO appointments

Free TV operator Digital UK has appointed Sarah Milton and Carl Pfeiffer into the newly-created role of Chief Product Officer, on a job-share basis. Together, they will lead product development for the UK’s leading free-to-view platforms, Freeview and Freesat, as well as manage the day-to-day running of TV services.

Prior to joining Digital UK as Chief Operating Officer in 2020, Milton spent 15 years at Channel 4 in a range of VoD-related roles, most recently as Head of Product for streaming service All 4. Pfeiffer was formerly Head of Distribution & Platform Partnerships at Channel 4, where he led the team responsible for negotiating Channel 4’s channels and services on to devices and platforms. He also spent five years as a director on the YouView board.

Digital UK Chief Executive Jonathan Thompson said: “I’m delighted that Sarah and Carl have agreed to take up the new role of Chief Product Officer on a shared basis. They make a formidable team, bringing an extensive range of skills, experience and industry knowledge to the organisation. Together they will play a crucial part in ensuring Digital UK successfully meets the needs of consumers, broadcasters and device partners, by delivering a portfolio of products and services that support, enhance and grow free TV in the UK.”

“I’m immensely proud to be taking on this new role that will see Carl and I lead the development of the consumer experience for free TV,” declared Milton. “The success of this country’s free-to-view propositions is built on strong partnerships and collaboration across the industry and Carl and I are looking forward to developing our own great working partnership, to deliver compelling free TV services for UK viewers.”

“I can’t wait to start this important role and am looking forward to working with Sarah and many others at Digital UK on the evolution of free TV at a pivotal time for UK broadcasting,” added Pfeiffer. “Freeview and Freesat play a critical role in the UK’s TV ecosystem, and I’m really excited to see how we can continue to innovate and develop these platforms to deliver better experiences for all”.

Milton and Pfeiffer will start the new role in mid-July, reporting into Thompson. Digital UK recently appointed Orf Warr as its Chief Technology Officer, and will be announcing further senior appointments in the coming weeks.