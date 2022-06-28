Viaplay head meets EU Commissioner

Anders Jensen, Viaplay Group President and CEO, and Thierry Breton, Commissioner for the Internal Market of the European Union, have met in Brussels to discuss the future competitiveness of Europe’s audiovisual and streaming sector, and the urgent need for supportive policy frameworks that create a more level playing field for ambitious European businesses such as Viaplay Group.

Topics at the top of the meeting agenda for Viaplay Group included the Media and Audiovisual Action Plan, the European Media Freedom Act, and removing barriers to market entry and growth.

“Viaplay Group is a European success story,” declared Jensen. “Our ongoing expansion shows the continent can produce streaming businesses capable of competing with global players. Meeting Commissioner Breton is an opportunity to discuss how businesses and legislators can work together to ensure Europe’s media sector can continue investing and innovating in ways that benefit everyone. I am very happy with the open and constructive dialogue in the meeting, which covered both opportunities and challenges.”

The Viaplay streaming service is currently available in 10 European countries and in the US, and will launch next in the UK, Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. By the end of 2023, Viaplay will have a market presence in at least 21 countries, including at least five partner markets for its Viaplay Select branded content concept.

In all its direct-to-consumer markets, the company is investing in high-quality local storytelling, and is set to premiere at least 70 Viaplay Originals in total in 2022. Viaplay is targeting approximately 12 million subscribers by the end of 2025.