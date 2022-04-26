Viaplay speeds up global rollout with Viaplay Select

Viaplay has launched a new branded content concept, Viaplay Select, which will be available through partner platforms in selected markets.

Viaplay Select will initially offer up to 450 hours of curated premium content – with more added on a regular basis – to viewers in at least five new territories during 2022, starting with Japan’s WOWOW from April.

Viaplay Select adds a further track to Viaplay’s international expansion and will increase Viaplay’s market presence to at least 21 countries by the end of 2023, with the Viaplay app available direct to consumers in at least 16 countries by the same date.

Viaplay Select will focus on markets where Viaplay is not currently prioritising the launch of a direct-to-consumer service, and where local partners can benefit from Viaplay’s unique content pipeline.

Anders Jensen, NENT Group President and CEO, commented: “The uniqueness of Nordic content is creating significant global demand for this type of storytelling – and nobody delivers higher quality or volumes than us. Viaplay Select will be a fantastic showcase that helps partners stand out in a competitive streaming landscape, while increasing our content investment returns. Viaplay’s new partner markets will be margin-accretive from day one. We continue to innovate and collaborate to bring our award-winning stories to viewers around the world.”

Vanda Rapti, NENT Group SVP & Head of Acquisitions, Content Distribution & Partnerships, added: “Viaplay Select will be a very appealing offering to partners. Our fast-growing slate of Viaplay Originals, coupled with global IP control and multi-market relationships, mean we can offer a unique pipeline of content with a proven track record of attracting quality-conscious audiences.”

Viaplay will launch in the UK in the second half of 2022; followed by Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland during 2023.

Last month, NENT Group announced a proposal to rebrand as Viaplay Group, subject to approval at its Annual General Meeting on May 18th.