Viaplay, RiksTV add Premier League to Norway deal

Viaplay Group and Norwegian TV provider RiksTV have added Premier League football to their long-term distribution partnership in Norway. RiksTV’s customers will be able to follow all 380 Premier League games live every season through streaming and hybrid packages when Viaplay Group’s Norwegian coverage kicks off in August.

Premier League football will be available to RiksTV’s customers through V Premium, a hybrid offering that includes five new premium linear TV channels dedicated to Premier League, all Viaplay Group’s V sport premium linear TV channels, and the Viaplay Film & Series streaming package. Subscribers to RiksTV’s streaming service Strim can subscribe to the Viaplay Total streaming package, which will show every Premier League match.

Kim Poder, Viaplay Group Chief Commercial Officer, commented: “Football fans across Norway are counting down to August 5th and the new Premier League season, with local superstar Erling Braut Haaland set for his Manchester City debut two days later. RiksTV’s extensive reach makes them a key partner, and we’re very pleased that even more Norwegian viewers will be able to enjoy Viaplay’s world-class coverage of the most exciting league anywhere.”

Rune Åsprang, Product Director, RiksTV, added: “We’re delighted to expand our great collaboration with Viaplay Group by adding Premier League to RiksTV’s comprehensive sports line-up. The Premier League is important to many people in Norway, so it’s great that we can offer English football to our customers together.”

Viaplay Group and RiksTV have an existing Norwegian distribution partnership that covers Viaplay, the V sport premium linear TV channels, and local linear TV channels.