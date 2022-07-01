Champions League highlights on BBC

UEFA Champions League highlights will be available for the first time on BBC platforms from 2024-25 for three years.

The BBC will become home to Wednesday night highlights from 2024 onwards, showcasing all of the action from the European club football across its linear, digital and social channels, delivering all of the goals and key moments.

BBC Director of Sport, Barbara Slater, commented: “We are simply thrilled to have won these rights. Our reach and ability to bring people together is unrivalled and we couldn’t be more delighted that UEFA have recognised the value in our ability to bring the UEFA Champions League to the widest possible audience across the UK. This package of highlights and digital content will allow football fans to follow the UEFA Champions League, wherever and however they like. The UEFA Champions League is a wonderful addition to our portfolio of football output on the BBC and we can’t wait to get started in 2024.”

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Marketing Director, added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with the BBC in the UK for 2024-27, as it broadcasts UEFA Champions League Wednesday highlights for the very first time. The BBC brand is synonymous with premium sport, and it will apply its extensive expertise in delivering wide-reaching UEFA Champions League coverage for fans in the market.”

Commenting on the deal, Paolo Pescatore, analyst at PP Foresight, said: “[The BBC is] a surprising winner which will be looking to replicate the success of Match of The Day. More sport on free-to-air will be a winner by all viewers and makes premium European football more accessible.”