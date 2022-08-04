SES, Intelsat merger talks?

SES and Intelsat are reportedly in talks about a possible combination, says the Financial Times.

The two satellite giants are in active discussions about the structure of any potential deal, according to three people familiar with the matter, says the FT, as a wave of mergers and acquisitions sweeps across the satellite industry. “Neither wants to be the last one standing,” said one person close to the matter.

SES was established in Luxembourg in 1985 and remains headquartered in the Grand Duchy. Intelsat is also officially domiciled in Luxembourg although has its commercial headquarters in a Washington DC suburb.

SES has as a major shareholder in the Luxembourg state.

Intelsat, following its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy now has as a major investor, the Munich-based financial service company Allianz.

SES and Intelsat have been and still are bitter litigants over the division of FCC payments as compensation over C-band/5G frequencies.