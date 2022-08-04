TIM, DAZN agree Serie A rights deal

Italian multiplay telco TIM has confirmed that the Group has reached an agreement with streaming service DAZN which allows the latter to distribute Serie A TIM football rights through any third parties.

It says the deal will improve the options available to TIM customers, who will continue to watch matches through TimVision, which it describes as “the most advantageous and content-rich streaming platform on the market”, and it will additionally offer the possibility to watch DAZN content on digital terrestrial TV as well.

“Thanks to the new contractual framework, the objective of distributing football rights over multiple platforms in order to develop a more sustainable economic model, and subject to less instability, has been achieved,” says TIM.

In the 2021 Financial Statements, a provision for onerous contracts was set aside for the overall negative margins over the entire contractual term for certain multimedia content offering contracts, including the one between TIM and DAZN.

The valuation of provision for onerous contracts outstanding as at June 30th 2022 takes into account the new scenario.