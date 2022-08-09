34 countries in Netflix’s July ISP Speed Index top tier

Honduras’ Tevistat improved more than any other ISP for the month of July on the monthly update on which ISPs provide the best primetime Netflix streaming experience.

Tevistat returned to its April form, with an increase of 0.2 Mbps to 2.4 Mbps. Tevistat saw a similar increase in April from 2.0 Mbps to 2.2. Honduras joins Bolivia and Guatemala as the three Latin American countries whose speeds held steady from the previous month at a performance of 3 Mbps or higher.

However, in Europe, two ISPs from the same country saw drops of over 0.2 Mbps — two out of the three biggest drops for the month. Delta of the Netherlands decreased by 0.4 Mbps from 3.6 to 3.2 Mbps. Calway, also in the Netherlands, saw their speeds drop by 0.6 Mbps from 3.6 to 3 Mbps.

In Southeast Asia, Vietnam’s VNPT saw a decrease of 0.4 Mbps from 3.6 to 3.2 Mbps with their overall country speed average seeing a similar decrease, dropping them out of the top country ranking for the first time since April.

Thirty-four countries and regions were in the top performance tier in the month of July. Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Philippines, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, the UK and the US all registered an average speed of 3.4 Mbps.