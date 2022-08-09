Bitmovin, Sceenic engage sports fans

Video streaming infrastructure provider Bitmovin has partnered with customer behaviour specialist Sceenic on a new integrated Software Developer Kit (SDK) to optimise fan engagement and interactivity.

The new SDK is for the integration between Bitmovin’s Video Player and Sceenic’s Watch Together technology, which empowers audiences to watch synchronised video streams in an interactive virtual environment that makes audiences feel like they are watching content together.

“Partnerships are instrumental in driving innovation across the video streaming ecosystem, which is evident in the fruits of our collaboration with Sceenic, which is helping make the live sports viewing experience more immersive and engaging for subscribers,” commented Stefan Lederer, CEO and Co-Founder of Bitmovin.

The announcement marks the next phase in the collaboration between Bitmovin and Sceenic. One of their customers is the YES Network, the most-watched regional sports network in the United States, whose YES App integrates the Bitmovin Player, Sceenic’s Watch Together and Ease Live for live game stats.

“We are thrilled to partner with leading video market suppliers like Bitmovin to simplify client deployments and enable Watch Parties,” declared Paul Bojarski, CEO at Sceenic, “Our deep partnership with Bitmovin readies their player for friends and families to make a video call with each other while watching a synced video stream of any content inside their video platforms. They can be watching together while apart, and by both our technologies working together, be totally synchronised down to about 100-200 milliseconds of difference.”