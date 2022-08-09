Survey: 85% of networks adopting new measurement providers

A survey from the VAB Measurement Innovation Task Force has found that US networks and advertisers are adopting new currencies and measurement solutions at higher levels of use and investment than ever before.

The survey – whose findings represent 90 per cent of the TV ad revenue in the market, inclusive of the major TV publishers and a majority of the single networks—illustrates the extent to which advertisers were seeking and implementing new measurement platforms during negotiations at the recent 2022-2023 Upfronts.

“While many pre-Upfront indicators pointed to a potential win for marketers that were ready to dive into TV measurement options providing new highs in counting all ad screens and better calculating cross-platform dynamics, we also heard marketers ask for a post-Upfront usage tally of measurement optionality,” said Sean Cunningham, President and CEO, VAB. “Those tallied results reveal an ad marketplace embracing newer measurement options with escalating urgency, and the increased competition in all-screens/ cross-platform TV measurement is shaping up to be a bigger realized win for marketers searching for business and brand growth—sooner rather than later.”

At the 2022-2023 Upfronts: