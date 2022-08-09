VIZIO Account unveiled

Connected entertainment specialist VIZIO has revealed its payment and subscription management solution, VIZIO Account, which it says provides a seamless and accessible way for millions of VIZIO Smart TV users to subscribe to their favourite streaming services and take advantage of special offers – all in one place.

Following a one-time log-in, users can easily subscribe to new services and consolidate subscriptions – spending less time managing logins and more time enjoying endless entertainment.

VIZIO SmartCast TV owners can easily enter profile and payment information into a secure platform to create a VIZIO Account. Features include:

A single place to subscribe, track payments, and manage streaming services integrated with VIZIO Account

Easy account maintenance for all VIZIO TVs connected to VIZIO account

Convenient account management through the VIZIO Mobile App

Automatic TV registration when you set up your VIZIO Account

Easier tech support check-in with TV registration

Access to special sales and offers

Email notifications for new features and products

With VIZIO Account, users can now sign-up directly for streaming services including discovery+, STARZ and many more app and others coming autumn 2022. VIZIO Account users can enjoy easy sign-up for streaming apps across popular genres including music, kids and family, interests, and lifestyle and more.

“The launch of VIZIO Account lays an important foundation for streamlining payment and subscriptions on our platform,” says Mike O’Donnell, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer at VIZIO. “VIZIO Account will provide consumers with more choice and greater control over their entertainment investments while giving our partners a dynamic marketplace for delivering offers.”

VIZIO Account is available on VIZIO SmartCast TVs.