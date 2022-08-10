Spain: HD migration delayed until 2024

Spanish TV operators will be able to continue broadcasting in standard definition until 2024 following a proposed Royal Decree that delays the HD obligation until February 14th of that year.

Initially, the DTT Technical Plan had set the date of January 1st 2023 as the deadline for migration to HD.

The Spanish government cited “the exceptional situation following the pandemic” as the reason for the delay, saying the situation made it difficult for the market to be ready for the HD migration on time.