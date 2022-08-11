MásMóvil, DAZN strike distribution deal

Sports streaming platform DAZN has closed an agreement with Spanish multiplay telco MásMóvil to distribute its service through different brands with which the MásMóvil Group markets its telecommunications services.

Thanks to this agreement, customers of Yoigo, Virgin Telco, Euskaltel, R and Telecable will be able to contract DAZN directly with the operator and manage the subscription through a single bill, accessing the sports offer offered by DAZN via STBs, Agile TV and all mobile devices and tablets.

Football fans will have access to La Liga (five exclusive LaLiga Santander matches per matchday for 35 matchdays and extensive summaries of all the matches of both La Liga Santander and La Liga SmartBank), as well as the rest of the international competitions offered by the platform, such as the Premier League, the UEFA Women’s Champions League, the Copa Libertadores, the Copa Sudamericana, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup and MLS.

In addition, DAZN offers MotoGP and F1 world championships, as well as the best continental basketball with the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and the 7Days EuroCup, Matchroom boxing evenings, Eurosport channels and a large number of documentaries and productions. DAZN originals.

The deal represents another big step in the growth of DAZN in the Spanish market and reinforces its commitment to connect and bring fans closer to their favourite sports.

“We are very pleased to announce this new distribution agreement with the MASMOVIL Group,” commented Bosco Aranguren, General Director, DAZN Spain. “We want to be the meeting point for all sports lovers and with this agreement we make our service more accessible to a greater number of fans, in an easy and flexible way hand in hand with a great strategic partner.”

“We are very pleased to reach this agreement with DAZN, which will allow us to offer the best sports content to our clients, including LaLiga Santander First Division football,” added Jacobo Galvez, Marketing Director of the MásMóvil Group. With this new service we hope to continue helping our customers to be the most satisfied in the Spanish market.”