DAZN acquires Hexagone MMA rights

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has secured global rights to broadcast Hexagone MMA in the US, the UK, Mexico, Poland, Australia, New Zealand and a number of other countries globally.

The agreement will see DAZN subscribers in these territories have access to watch all Hexagone MMA’s fights live and on demand on the platform until March 2023. The first event takes place on August 28th in Dubai, featuring fights including Loiseau vs Mytilinaki for the Bantamweight title and Ftouhi vs Sousa for the Strawweight title.

Following this announcement, and its deals with Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions, GGG Promotions and Naciones MMA, DAZN says it has further cemented its status as the undisputed home of boxing and combat sports. DAZN also offers a premium portfolio of live sports and original programming, including football competitions such as UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women’s Champions League, Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A.