Insight TV rebrands

Insight TV, the millennial-focused global channel operator and content producer, has announced the rebranding and renaming of the Insight TV channels, in a strategic focus for continued growth.

The rebrand will be fully completed by the end of August, with changes already being seen on linear TV. Insight TV says the rebrand will diversify the collection of it channels globally, allowing clearer differentiation between the channel names, platforms, and regions that Insight TV operates in, setting up the foundations for future growth and acquisitions.

The current four Insight TV channels: Insight TV UHD, Insight TV HD, Insight TV (Digital/FAST), and Insight TV (SVoD) platform, will now be renamed and rebranded into INULTRA, INPLUS, INFAST, and IN.TV respectively. Insight TV will now only be used as the company name.

The refreshed Insight TV brand identity features a universal blue colour instead of the current red as the main brand colour. As well as the newly renamed TV channels, Insight TV’s other FAST channels (INWILD, INWONDER, INTROUBLE, INBITES) have also been refreshed using vibrant colours, retaining the focus on Insight TV’s core Millennial and Gen-Z demographic audiences.

The rebrand comes ahead of new channel launches to be announced soon.

Rian Bester, CEO at Insight TV, commented: “It’s more than just changing the name and colours of the business, it’s a statement of intent to our commitment to growing of the business, and it allows for us to create new opportunities globally in TV, entertainment, and beyond. The rebrand signifies our current workplace culture and ethos, matching the vibrancy, diversity and talent of our colleagues globally. It acts as a reminder of how far we’ve come and where we can go.”

“​We’re in a very different position than in 2015 when Insight TV launched with just two TV channels. We now operate eight TV channels globally, soon to be nine, and we have new channel and content acquisitions in process, so watch this space,” added Bester.