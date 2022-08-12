Viaplay signs Haaland

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has agreed a long-term, multi-market partnership with Viaplay. The Norwegian footballer will star in an exclusive documentary that will give Viaplay viewers insights into both his meteoric career and personal life. Haaland will also become a Viaplay ambassador in the nine European countries in which Viaplay holds the rights to Premier League football.

The Viaplay production is titled Haaland – The Big Decision and follows Haaland throughout spring 2022, when he was the top transfer target for every major club in Europe before opting to sign for Manchester City in a €60 million deal.

Furthermore, Haaland’s father Alfie Haaland, a former Premier League star in his own right with over 180 appearances for Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Manchester City between 1993 and 2001, will join Viaplay’s Premier League broadcasts as an expert studio analyst. Viaplay has rights to Premier League until 2028 in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the Netherlands.

Erling Haaland commented: “All my life I’ve watched and supported English football. To be able now to play in the Premier League is a dream come true. Joining up with Premier League rightsholders Viaplay in an ambassador role is something I look forward to. I’m sure we’ll have many fun years together.”

Anders Jensen, Viaplay Group President and CEO, added: “A Nordic phenomenon stepping onto the global stage – Erling and Viaplay complement each other perfectly. As our partnerships with Formula 1’s Max Verstappen and now the Premier League’s latest superstar make clear, Viaplay not only shows sports’ biggest names in action every week, but brings fans closer to them than anyone else.”

Peter Nørrelund, Viaplay Group Chief Sports Officer, said: “Erling’s explosive two-goal league debut is just a taste of what’s to come. Viaplay is the home of Premier League in nine countries, and supporters everywhere are eager to follow each step of City’s new number nine. Sports documentaries are among Viaplay’s fastest growing content areas, and we look forward to working with Erling to help share his incredible story.”

In January, Viaplay announced a partnership with Formula 1 World Drivers’ Champion Verstappen to create exclusive documentary programming for the service, with the first production, Verstappen – Lion Unleashed, premiering in March. Verstappen is also a Viaplay ambassador in markets where Viaplay holds rights to Formula 1.