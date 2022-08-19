Mediapro, SnapChat content deal

Mediapro, the Spanish multimedia group, and Snapchat, the social media platform, have announced an agreement to bring sports and entertainment content to millions of young millennials and members of Generation Z.



Thanks to the partnership, Snapchat users in Spain will be able to use the Stories feature on the app’s Discover tab to follow sports content such as the FIFA World Cup, top sports on GOL and World Skateboarding Tour Olympic Games qualifier events. They can also see trending entertainment on ubeat from top content creators, including eSports, gaming, freestyle and much more.



This initiative will allow Snapchat users to enjoy premium content in vertical format and via innovative experiences on mobile devices. The different channels created by Mediapro will offer quality content that opens up new avenues of participation and interaction for the millions of Snapchatters in Spain and around the globe.