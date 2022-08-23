Primetime Account IQ from Adobe

Digital experience specialist Adobe has launched Adobe Primetime Account IQ aimed at enabling video streaming services to identify and understand credential sharing activity, measure the impact of applying actions, and effectively monetise subscriber behaviour.

Adobe notes that nearly four in 10 Americans are using someone else’s streaming account and 29 per cent of all D2C streaming accounts are being shared with others outside the household. US video streaming service providers are facing $25 billion revenue losses per year to Illegal sharing of subscription streaming credentials. Many popular video streaming services including Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max have started addressing credential sharing, however there are multiple challenges when it comes to identifying and acting on credential sharing.

According to Adobe, detecting credential sharing and fraud is difficult and requires a deep understanding of the subscriber activity which needs robust data on usage pattern, sophisticated analytical tools, and audience insights. Account IQ data analysis powered by Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, uses multiple ML-based models to characterise usage patterns accurately and provides video streaming service providers invaluable subscriber insights. This helps them understand usage behaviour and identify when sharing takes place, with a high degree of confidence at an aggregate and individual account level, track and measure the impact of targeted actions and adopt an iterative strategy leading to optimal monetisation over time.

The Adobe approach to helping customers manage credentials sharing is based on an iterative strategy which leverages our big data expertise and propriety AI/ML enriched subscriber activity modelling to help service providers measure, manage and monetise credential sharing.

Adobe says that at the heart of adopting Account IQ are three benefits that can lead video streaming services on their targeted growth paths:

Generate incremental revenue

Generate incremental revenue opportunities from casual sharers and excessive borrowers by promoting upgrade offers and enforcing strict controls.

Improve end user viewing experience

Account IQ is now generally available for the US region.