Amino, Amlogic RDK deployment partnership

Media and entertainment technology solutions provider Amino has extended its partnership with fabless semiconductor company Amlogic to broaden the range of set-top box options available for its Operator Ready RDK-V platform. The R180 set-top, based on Amlogic’s X4 chipset, has been recently RDK Video Accelerator (RDK-VA) certified and gives operators access to premium OTT services without costly and time-intensive deployments.

Amino and Amlogic have had a long-standing partnership and have been delivering Android TV solutions to the pay-TV market for many years. By adding the R-series and RDK solutions to the Amino portfolio of devices, operators can choose the standards, control, and technology ecosystems that come with RDK, or the familiar user interface (UI) and Google Play store apps with Android TV Operator Tier. This partnership provides a forward-looking portfolio of Amino solutions backed by innovative features, a reliable supply chain, and an enviable track record of customer support.

The R180 incorporates the flagship Amlogic S905X4 with memory specification and peripherals to allow operators to run a high-end service with premium applications enabled by its RDK-VA certification. The companion R100 set top takes advantage of the S905Y4 chipset creating a high performance and pre-integrated RDK solution in a cost-optimised package.

“Amino has been a great long-standing partner who knows how to take advantage of the full spectrum of features within our different chipset portfolios,” said James Xie, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Strategy, Amlogic, “We are thrilled to be able to support RDK and Android deployments through such an innovative partner that truly understand market needs.”

“Our partnership with Amlogic is based on a long-term relationship: they have been a reliable chipset partner for multiple generations of our client devices, and their commitment to the RDK platform is unquestionable,” added Jonny McKee, VP Product Management & Customer Support, Amino.

“Integrating RDK with our hardware and incorporating the features and APIs from Amino OS that our existing customers are familiar with creates a solution that is ready to deploy. This complements our Android TV solutions and fits with our strategy of simplifying adoption and delivering Operator Ready solutions.”