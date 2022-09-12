Donnelan sets out DCMS priorities

Michelle Donnelan, the newly-appointed Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has declared herself to be “absolutely over the moon” about her new role.

In a Facebook post, she said that she had sat with [Prime Minister] Liz Truss in Cabinet for the last 10 months and that she shared Donnelan’s priorities for a “bolder, stronger Britain”.

“Helping to make our country a digital and STEM superpower has been a priority of mine ever since I entered government, so I am incredibly excited to get going on this new challenge.

My priorities from the off are:

💻 Supporting digital and tech innovation by cutting red tape, ensuring it sits at the heart of our plan for growing the UK economy

📶 Roll out fast broadband to every corner of the country to help turbocharge connectivity and growth

🚸 Promoting free speech while working to protect children online

🇬🇧 Proudly promoting and protecting British culture and our incredible arts sector

⚽️ Building on a remarkable few years for British sport and being the voice of grassroots sport in government

🧑‍🏫 Working with businesses to build and expand key skills in digital, media, cyber and creative industries

🔐 Recognising that world class businesses need world class cyber security

📺 Making sure the UK’s media landscape reflects the demands of the public and fits our modern way of life

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Putting the British people’s priorities for growth, freedom and fairness at the heart of my decision making”

Although not explicitly mentioned, it can be inferred that her comments about the UK media landscape include the planned privatisation of Channel 4 and the role and funding of the BBC.