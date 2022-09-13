IBC 2022: Visitors down 34%

IBC has revealed it attracted 37,071 visitors from 170 countries to the RAI Amsterdam to see over 1,000 exhibitors. The return to a face-to-face after two years saw the visitor draw down 34 per cent versus the attendance of 56,390 in 2019.

“It was great to see, feel and hear the buzz of a live IBC once more,” said Michael Crimp, IBC’s Chief Executive Officer. “The quality of visitors has been outstanding and there was a real sense of positivity. We are stronger together.”

The line-up of exhibitors at this year’s show included Adobe, Amazon Web Services (AWS), ARRI, Avid, Blackmagic Design, Canon, Comcast, Edgio, EVS, Fraunhofer, Google, Grass Valley, Hewlett Packard, Imagine Communications, Lawo, LTN, MediaKind, Microsoft, Nagra, NEP Group, Net Insight, Red Bee Media, RED Digital Cinema, Riedel, Ross Video, Sony, Synamedia, Telstra and more. Companies making their IBC debut included Castify.ai, Castr Live Streaming, Green Streams, Igalia, LiveAPI, PikoTV, Planetcast International and XroadMedia among others.

IBC Director, Steve Connolly, said: “The excitement across the industry to return to IBC has been tremendous. There was a real sense of purpose and of business being done. On the second day, stand rebooking for next year’s show was already in such heavy demand that we’ve expanded the show footprint for IBC 2023 to include an additional hall not used this year.”

IBC returns September 15th – 18th 2023.