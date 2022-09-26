DStv launching 4K channels for World Cup

MultiChoice’s DStv says it will add a pair of 4K channels in readiness for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The tournament kicks off on November 20th.

Nyiko Shiburi, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa, speaking at the company’s annual media event in Johannesburg, said that a significant amount of technical work had been done in readiness for Qatar.

Currently DStv transmits in 1080i. The FIFA broadcasts will use HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding) compression technology (H.265). These upcoming transmissions are the first 4K broadcasts other than technical trials.

Shiburi added that the World Cup experience will be examined and decisions then taken as to whether to extend the 4K signals to other channels.

The planned broadcasts will also be available via MultiChoice’s Showmax streaming service.