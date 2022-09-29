Sport 24 scores World Cup deal

Sport 24, IMG’s inflight and in ship sports channel, has secured a deal with football’s governing body FIFA to broadcast the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Sport 24 and its secondary channel Sport 24 Extra will show more than 125 hours of live coverage from this year’s tournament. In addition to the live broadcast of all 64 matches of the tournament, these channels will also air multiple repeat matches and highlight shows, on airlines and cruise ships across the world.

“We are pleased to be able to extend our partnership with IMG, to ensure that fans travelling inflight or in ship have the fantastic opportunity to enjoy the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on a live basis thanks to the Sport 24 services,” commented Jean-Christophe Petit, FIFA’s Director of Media Partnerships.

“The FIFA World Cup is one of the most popular sports events in the world and is a huge hit with passengers,” added Richard Wise, SVP, Content and Channels for IMG’s media business. “We are delighted to partner with FIFA to ensure that passengers don’t miss out on live action, even while travelling. As Sport 24 celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, we are thrilled to expand our portfolio and strengthen our position as the premium live sports channel for the airline and cruise industry.”

Launched in 2012, both Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra are produced from IMG’s production HQ at Stockley Park, near London’s Heathrow Airport. Sport 24 also shows live action from the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, NBA, golfs majors, tennis grand slams and more.