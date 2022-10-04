Rai expands international offer

Italian public broadcaster Rai is boosting its international presence by launching a new streaming platform.

From October, the existing RaiPlay VoD platform will add an international section called Rai Italy, the director of the foreign markets offer, Fabrizio Ferragni, told the Ansa news agency.

Content will be aired in English with Italian subtitles or in Italian with English subtitles.

There will also be a daily five-minute news programme in English; a daily press review in English; a programme on Italian food; two Italian language courses, in addition to other programmes promoting Italy, its culture and heritage.

Completing the offer will be Rai World Premium, a TV channel dedicated to Rai’s best dramas and films.

At the same time, the Rai Italia international satellite TV channel has added several new programmes targeting Italians living abroad and foreigners interested in Italy.