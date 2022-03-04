Channelbox adds 4 sports channels

Channelbox has added four new sports channels to its line up including FUEL TV, MMA TV, Unreel and Auto Allstars and now hosts seven sports channels available on Freeview channel 271 and Channelbox mobile apps.

Channelbox has also recently rolled out a new user interface to allow listing by category and the platform can now accommodate more TV channels. As well as the sports content, there are ten entertainment channels including the latest kids channel Duck TV, documentary channel Heritage +, Nolly Africa, Fashion TV and more.

The news category recently expanded with the addition of English language channel TVP World from Poland and OAN from the US bolstering its existing lineup of news channels that already includes France24 and Africa News among others



“We are constantly improving our platform to offer a better user experience to the viewers and keeping up with the latest tech. We are thrilled with Channelbox’s success and will continue to deliver top quality TV content to UK audiences absolutely free” said Tanya Kronfli, Channelbox head of content and business development.