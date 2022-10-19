Next-gen Apple TV 4K unveiled

Apple has revealed the next generation of Apple TV 4K, suggesting it is more powerful and entertaining than ever, offering impressive cinematic quality.

Driven by the A15 Bionic chip that delivers faster performance and more fluid gameplay, the new Apple TV 4K features entertainment options for everyone to enjoy on the biggest screen in the home.

HDR10+ support joins Dolby Vision on Apple TV 4K, so users can watch their favourite movies and TV shows in the best quality possible across more TVs. Running tvOS, the powerful and intuitive OS for the living room, and featuring the popular Siri Remote, Apple TV 4K simplifies the way users discover and enjoy their favourite content. Its seamless integration with other Apple devices and services magically transforms the living room in different ways for the entire family, while also adding convenience as a smart home hub.

The new Apple TV 4K is available in two configurations: Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi), which offers 64GB of storage; and Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet), which offers support for Gigabit Ethernet for fast networking and streaming, Thread mesh networking protocol to connect even more smart home accessories, and twice the storage for apps and games (128GB). Customers can order the new Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote immediately at a new starting price of £149 (€171), with availability beginning Friday, November 4th.

“Apple TV 4K is the ultimate way for Apple users to enjoy their favourite entertainment on the biggest screen in the home, and now it is more powerful than ever,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “The new Apple TV 4K is unlike anything else out there, given its seamless connection to other Apple devices, ease of use, and access to amazing Apple content. It offers something for everyone in the family to love.”

With the Siri Remote, users enjoy a touch-enabled clickpad that provides speed, fluidity, and precise control to easily navigate the user interface of Apple TV. On the Apple TV app, customers can access series and films on Apple TV+, as well as over 100,000 movies and series to buy or rent, and direct premium subscriptions to popular streaming services.

Apple TV 4K works seamlessly with other Apple devices, starting with a setup process with iPhone and effortless control at any time with the Apple TV Remote in Control Centre. According to Apple, the deep integration of Apple hardware, software, and services with Apple TV 4K unlocks an unparalleled experience that brings the best of the Apple ecosystem to the living room.

This autumn, new features coming to the Apple TV experience with tvOS 16 include updates to Siri that Apple says will make it even easier for customers to use their voice to control Apple TV and interact with the results.

Siri on Apple TV features a complete redesign, and will be able to recognise each user’s voice, so they can easily access their movies, shows, music, games, and apps, and pick up where they left off. By using the Siri Remote and asking: “What should I watch?” users can receive tailored recommendations.

When wearing AirPods, users can say “Hey Siri” to search and enjoy a hands-free way to control Apple TV. Siri support on Apple TV has expanded to Chile, Finland, and South Africa, and will launch in Denmark, Luxembourg, and Singapore later in 2022, bringing Siri on Apple TV to 30 countries and regions.

Users can continue to enjoy SharePlay by starting a FaceTime session on iPhone or iPad and watching a TV show or movie on Apple TV to stay completely in sync — ensuring everyone catches a movie’s dramatic reveal or a show’s punchline at the same moment. With shared playback controls, including using the Siri Remote, anyone in the SharePlay session can play, pause, or jump ahead.

As a home hub, Apple TV 4K securely connects to compatible smart home accessories, including HomeKit cameras, lights, shades, and more; allows the user to set scenes and control their smart home while away; and ensures that accessories can run automatically. Apple TV 4K is also an essential building block for Matter, the new smart home connectivity standard that enables a wide variety of accessories to work together seamlessly across platforms, helping to fulfil the true vision of a smart home, says Apple.

The new Apple TV 4K is designed to minimise its impact on the environment, using nearly 30 percent less power than the previous generation while achieving more powerful performance.7 The efficiency gains of A15 Bionic eliminate the need for an internal fan, resulting in a more compact design and contributing to a 25 percent reduction in carbon footprint over the previous generation.