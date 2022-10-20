Netgem nears 0.5m subs

Netgem, the digital pay-TV provider, has reported that the total number of subscribers to its services reached 470,000 at the end of September 2022, a growth rate of more than 40 per cent over 12 months. Netgem has confirmed its target of half a million subscribers by the end of 2022.

The Group continues to execute on its growth strategy in the connected entertainment market, both in B2B and B2B2C mode:

In the United Kingdom, the deployment of TalkTalk TV 4K powered by Netgem continues, with a continuous improvement of the content line-up. The group launched 90 new FAST Channels. Three new ISPs were or will be launched over the second half of the year.

In the Nordic region, deliveries to the Finnish operator Elisa will remain strong and, given the success of the Premium Elisa Viidhe offer, Netgem expects this growth to continue in 2023.

In France, the Group has taken over the management of the content and subscribers of its Reunionese client Zeop since October 1st 2022.

Mathias Hautefort, CEO of Netgem, commented: “Our Content-as-a-service strategy is paying off. The continued growth of our subscriber base will have a positive effect on the group’s turnover and also on the results of the current year. This strategy is carried out in accordance with the responsible growth objectives the Group has set for itself.”

The Netgem group aims to be a partner of operators and media publishers to make their content services more efficient, not only from a technological and economic point of view, but also from an environmental and energy point of view. Netgem’s ‘Responsible Streaming’ option has been extended to all of its OTT services, allowing each and every end user to limit their bandwidth consumption.