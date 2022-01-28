Netgem eyes 500,000 subs in 2022

Netgem has posted a 30 per cent growth in subscribers – direct and non-direct – reaching a total of 363,000 customers in 2021.

The company, which attributes the rise to the development of its content-as-a-service activity, is forecasting 500,000 subscribers by the end of 2022. Netgem’s main markets are the Nordics, UK and France.

In Scandinavia, the group says it has backed the growth of premium offering Elisa Viihde. In the UK, Netgem TV has been deployed on fibre networks and the TalkTalkTV by NetgemTV service has been launched.

In France, new B2C and B2CB OTT services have rolled out including Viva by Videofutur, Première MAX by Videofutur and SVoD offering France Channel. First; available in the US since August, this BritBox-like platform promotes French culture and content abroad.

Netgem said it “continues to strengthen the attractiveness of its platform [and] NetgemTV now offers hundreds of channels and services, providing access to tens of thousands of programmes in the UK and France.” The group cites agreements with BT Sport, beIN Sport, and over more than 4,000 hours of AVoD programming and new catch-up TV services from major channels.

Netgem has also announced a 11 per cent rise of its gross profit over the period to €17.5 million, drawn by 90 per cent from recurring revenues. Its global revenues rose to €28.3 million in 2021, down 6 per cent year-on-year.