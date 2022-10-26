Spain: Mediapro launches Gol Mundial

Spanish TV group Mediapro has launched Gol Mundial, a pay OTT service that will air all 64 matches from the Qatar World Cup.

The service will be available to all devices via the Gol Mundial website or the specific apps for a one-off payment of €19.99. In addition, an Android TV STB is available for those who wish to buy one, priced at €79.99.

The channel is also available on Movistar Plus for no additional charge to those who subscribe to La Liga or Todo el Fútbol.

The World Cup kicks off on November 20th, and Spain’s opening match will see them take on Costa Rica on November 23rd.