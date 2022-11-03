Microsoft overtakes Amazon in Best Global Brands

Interbrand has announced its Best Global Brands 2022 ranking at Web Summit 2022. Apple holds onto the number one position for its 10th consecutive year, while Microsoft has moved up into second place, overtaking Amazon.

Microsoft, Tesla and Chanel have seen the greatest YoY percentage growth, all increasing brand value by 32 per cent. Despite Tesla’s continued growth, it could not replicate the 184 per cent increase in brand value it saw in 2021.

Airbnb, Red Bull and Chinese tech brand, Xiaomi, are new entrants for 2022, with Uber, Zoom and agricultural machinery manufacturer, John Deere, all falling out of the top 100.

Top 10

Technology brands continue to dominate the ranking, making up the top five brands in the table.

With an 18 per cent increase in brand value, Apple ($482,215m) has remained at the top of the table. It is followed by Microsoft ($278,288m), which has leapfrogged Amazon ($274,819m) to be number two in the rankings. Google ($251,751m) has held onto its number four spot.

The remainder of the top 10 companies are: Samsung #5 ($87,689m), Toyota #6 ($59,757m), Coca-Cola #7 ($57,535m), Mercedes-Benz #8 ($56,103m), Disney #9 ($50,325m) and Nike #10 ($50,289m) for the first time.

The top 10 brands makeup 53 per cent of the total value of the entire table.

Table Value

The overall value of the table has continued to increase to US$3,088,930m—a 16 per cent rise from 2021 (US$2,667,524m). The total brand value of the table is growing at a significant rate, this year seeing the largest rate of growth to date.

The average brand value has reached over $3 trillion for the first time ever.

A 16 per cent increase in the table’s overall brand value demonstrates the growing contribution a company’s brand has in driving its economic success. While financial markets have shown significant swings over the last few years, the value of the world’s strongest brands have steadily increased driving customer choice, loyalty and margins.

Key Takeaways



The fastest risers in 2022 (in terms of brand value per cent change, year-on-year) significantly outperformed the fastest falling brands on three Brand Strength factors – Direction, Agility and Participation.

Direction – these brands set a clear direction, ensuring that the entire organisation knows where they are going, and are working towards the same ambition.

Agility – having done this, they move fast, bringing new products and services to market and, where necessary, pivoting to address changing customer needs.

Participation – ultimately, bringing people on a journey with them and making them part of the movement to create an engaging brand world.

Chris Capossela, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Microsoft said: “At Microsoft, we believe that technology can help empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more. While we continue to help customers digitally transform and leverage our technology to do more with less, we’re excited to grow with our audiences beyond brand constraints as a truly valuable part of their lives.”

Emma Ellis, Managing Director of Interbrand London said: “What this year’s BGB demonstrates is that genuine Brand Leadership – and with that genuine brand value – is forged through an unending commitment to understanding their customers and integrating with their lives, wants and needs. What customers now need more than ever is the ability to trust the actions of the brands they engage with, both in terms of what they say and do. Brands that lead with empathy at the forefront of what they do and how they do it, are the ones that will forge greater connections and benefit from stronger affinity, and this is reflected in this year’s Interbrand Best Global Brands rankings.”