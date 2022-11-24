WBD announces Western Pacific leadership roles

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has announced two key leadership roles in its Western Pacific business, reporting to James Gibbons, President & Managing Director, Western Pacific, WBD, and effective immediately.

Gillian Zhao is appointed President, China. Zhao has more than 20 years’ experience across entertainment and high-tech sectors. A veteran with strong influence in the Chinese industry, Zhao has overseen strong box office performance in China, including successfully growing the role and contribution of co-productions. Going forward, Zhao (pictured) will lead the strategic growth of WBD’s Theatrical, TV Distribution, Home Entertainment and Local Theatrical Production businesses in China.

Tony Qiu is appointed SVP, Head of Commercial, Western Pacific. Qiu brings a proven track record of commercial growth to this newly created regional role, with oversight of key lines of revenue for Western Pacific. In addition to Ad Sales and Games management in China, Qiu will also lead the Consumer Products business in China and ANZ, and drive the International Ad Sales function for the region as a whole.

“The combination of assets in Western Pacific markets creates significant creative and commercial opportunities across our diverse WBD portfolio,” said Gibbons. “Gillian and Tony bring exceptional local and international experience to these roles; their leadership will be key as we look to further monetise and scale our businesses.”

The Western Pacific region comprises Japan, Australia & New Zealand and China, and spans WBD’s portfolio, including Pay-TV, FTA, Theatrical, Studios, DTC and Consumer Products.