Mediapro’s Gol Mundial reaches 300,000 subs

Mediapro’s recently launched OTT service, Gol Mundial, reached over 300,000 subscribers after just three days of World Cup competition, according to the company.



The service, priced at €19.90, has managed to pull in revenues of €6 million, plus €38 million paid by RTVE and other fees from Movistar and La Liga.



The service is pulling in an average of 700,000 viewers, out of which 26 per cent are aged 18-34 years old. It will show all 64 games from the tournament.



It is estimated that 43 per cent of fans are watching the matches from a mobile device (and even more than this during the morning and early afternoon matches), and 50 per cent are watching the conpetition through an OTT service.