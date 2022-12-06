Italy’s Tivusat to block uncertified STBs

Italian DTH platform Tivusat has announced it will block the use of uncertified set-top boxes with official smart cards.

The Tivusat smart cards are sold in a bundle with certified decoders and CAMs, however it is possible to find pre-activated Tivusat smart cards on eBay and several online sites.

It is a well-known fact that the Tivusat smart cards have always worked on non-certified decoders.

On the Italian market it is possible to find set-top boxes that are not Nagra certified but can read the Tivusat card, such as those produced by Xdome, ClarkeTech, Dreambox, Edision, and MVision.

However, as of December 21st, the Tivusat smart-cards will no longer work inside decoders that have not been certified by Tivùsat.

The DTH platform pointed out that it would continue both technical and legal actions against these devices.