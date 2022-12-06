Netflix: Dahmer surpasses 1bn viewed hours

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has officially surpassed 1 billion hours viewed on Netflix.

The anthology series’ first installment from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan is only the third title in Netflix history to cross the 1 billion hour viewing mark within 60 days, and only the second ever English Language series.

Dahmer spent seven weeks on the Netflix Global Top 10 and reached the Top 10 in 92 countries. It also broke into the ‘Most Popular English TV’ of all time list in 12 days where it currently ranks at #2.

Following the massive success of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix recently ordered two additional installments of the anthology series. The future installments of Monster will tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story also broke a Nielsen record as the seventh most viewed week for any streaming programme in the US, and held the top spot on Nielsen’s weekly streaming chart for three consecutive weeks.

Following Dahmer’s #1 reign for three consecutive weeks, it was taken over by none other than Murphy’s other hit Netflix series The Watcher, marking his second #1 series premiere within the span of four weeks.