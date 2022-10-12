Dahmer now #2 on Netflix most watched ever

Netflix true crime drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, topped the English TV List for the third week in a row, with 205.33 million hours viewed in the week beginning October 3rd. The limited series, created by Ryan Murphy, is now Netflix’s second most popular English language series of all time (701.37 million) behind Stranger Things Season 4 (1.35 billion hours viewed) after just three weeks.

Over on the film side, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which Murphy also produced, debuted at #2 on the Top 10 English Films List with 35.42 million hours viewed.

Netflix also saw strong interest in the Conversations with a Killer documentary series, with The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (31.4 million hours viewed) and The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (8.86 million hours viewed) both reaching the Top 10. The Midnight Club (18.79 million hours viewed), Mike Flanagan’s latest horror series also reached the Top 10. Season 3 of Bling Empire returned with more drama (and more bling) and entered the list with 15.21 million hours viewed. In its fifth week, Cobra Kai held on strong with 13.53 million hours viewed. Australian teen reboot Heartbreak High had 9.48 million hours viewed.

The Empress, a German historical drama about the life of who has been compared to the latter-day Princess of Wales, reigned supreme and stayed atop the Non-English TV List with 59.43 million hours viewed. Polish drama High Water debuted on the list in the #2 spot with 45.84 million hours viewed. As mainstays on the list, K-content continued to pull viewers in; Little Women (23.58 million hours viewed), Extraordinary Attorney Woo (12.22 million hours viewed), Alchemy of Souls (9.78 million hours viewed), Young Lady and Gentleman (8.52 million hours viewed), and Narco-Saints (7.58 million hours viewed).

Mila Kunis, Ana de Armas, Allison Janney, and Jurnee Smollett, as well as the US men’s basketball team, ruled the English Films List this week. Based on The New York Times bestseller of the same name by Jessica Knoll, Luckiest Girl Alive debuted atop the list with 43.08 million hours viewed. Starring Kunis, the mystry drama was in the Top 10 in 91 countries. In Blonde (17.41 million hours viewed), de Armas transformed into one of Hollywood’s most beloved icons, Marilyn Monroe; and in Lou, there is no stopping Janney and Smollett with 12.6 million hours viewed. Sports documentary The Redeem Team, featuring Dwyane Wade and LeBron James, as well as a look back at the iconic Kobe Bryant, entered the list with 7.85 million hours viewed.

African fantasy-drama Aníkúlápó jumped to the #1 spot on the Non-English Films List with 8.73 million hours viewed. New entrants on the list included German horror Old People (6.48 million hours viewed), Uruguay drama Togo (4.14 million hours viewed), Italian rom-com Jumping From High Places (3.7 million hours viewed) and Brazil 2002: Behind The Scenes of Brazil’s Fifth Fifa World Cup Victory (1.77 million hours viewed). Indian rom-com Plan A Plan B and French drama Athena remained on the list.