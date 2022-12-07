Welsh broadcasters face MP questioning

Senior leaders at S4C, ITV Cymru Wales and BBC Cymru Wales will be giving evidence to the Welsh Affairs Committee of the UK’s House of Commons as MPs hold a second evidence session exploring the future of broadcasting in Wales.

From the role of public service broadcasting to the growth of on-demand and subscription services, MPs will be quizzing witnesses on the current broadcasting landscape and how changes are affecting traditional broadcasting. MPs will also likely explore the coverage of Welsh politics, sports and the offer of Welsh language content.

The Committee notes that television remains the most-used news source for people in Wales. Seventy-four per cent of adults across Wales use television for their news, followed by websites/apps and radio. Television channels that offer audiences both English and Welsh language content, such as BBC Cymru Wales, ITV Cymru Wales and S4C, have been experiencing funding cuts in recent years.