Portugal: Pay-TV grows to 4.5m subs in Q3

The Portuguese pay-TV market saw a growth of 134,000 subscribers (+3.1 per cent) in Q3 2022, compared to the same period last year, to 4.5 million customers, according to data from the National Communications Authority (Anacom).

The figures reveal a slowdown of the market compared to previous years as Q3 2021 saw 3.2 per cent growth and Q3 2020 registered 4.1 per cent growth.

The percentage of households subscribing to pay-TV services rose 2.7 per cent, year on year, to 95.7 per cent.

FTTH technology boosted growth, adding 265,000 subscribers (+11 per cent) to 2.7 million, accounting for 59.9 per cent of total subscribers.

Cable TV was the second most popular distribution technology (28.4 per cent), followed by satellite TV – DTH (8.3 per cent) and ADSL (3.3 per cent).

Meo continued to lead with a 41 per cent market share, ahead of NOS Group (37.2 per cent), Vodafone Portugal (18.7 per cent) and Nowo (3 per cent).

Vodafone (+0.7 per cent) and Meo (+0.4 per cent) added the most subscribers compared to the same period last year, while both NOS Group (-0.8 per cent) and Nowo (-0.3 per cent) saw a drop.