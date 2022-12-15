SpaceX value rises to $140bn

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has again raised cash from its investors. The plan has been on the table since mid-November with SpaceX reported to have offered shares at around $77 (€72.50) per share according to Bloomberg. If correct, then this would value the privately-held business at around $140 billion depending on the value of the secondary offering.

The new valuation is a significant uplift to the previous $127 billion suggested in July.

However, SpaceX has not revealed how much funding it intends to raise from the offering. The SpaceX valuation makes it one of the highest-valued private companies in the US.

SpaceX has reportedly received more than $9.8 billion from 32 financing rounds, according to data compiled by Crunchbase, as of December 14th. The most recent was a $250 million private equity round with three investors in July 2022.

Elon Musk, in one of his (many) tweets, said: “Don’t want to jinx it, but SpaceX is positioned to grow strongly, no matter what macroeconomic conditions are like.”