Peacock, JetBlue partnership

JetBlue, the US airline with free high-speed Fly-Fi and seatback screens at every seat, on every plane, is launching a partnership with NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. Beginning spring 2023, Peacock will become the exclusive streaming partner of JetBlue.

Customers will be able to tune into a selection of Peacock Originals, including series such as Bel-Air, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, and upcoming series including Rian Johnson’s Poker Face and Malcolm Lee’s The Best Man: The Final Chapters, for free from their on-demand seatback screens. In addition, customers will be able to stream Peacock’s full offerings from their own devices including original series, live sports, movies, popular shows and news.

As a further extension of the partnership, Peacock perks will be integrated into the airline’s revamped TrueBlue loyalty programme. TrueBlue members will have access to special offers on Peacock subscriptions, allowing them to earn points for subscribing to the streaming service, and will be gifted a one-year Peacock Premium subscription, included with eligible TrueBlue Mosaic status.

“We’re excited to partner with Peacock, another fun, witty brand born in NYC to help raise the bar on what inflight entertainment can look like and bring in new ways of delighting our customers in the air and on the ground,” said Jayne O’Brien, head of marketing and loyalty, JetBlue. “JetBlue has a long history of providing industry leading inflight entertainment and connectivity, and our partnership with Peacock will seamlessly integrate into our TrueBlue programme giving customers access to content throughout their travel journey and beyond.”

“As we were working to bring Peacock to viewers at 30,000 feet, JetBlue emerged as the perfect like-minded partner – a brand that puts its customers first, prides itself on innovation and believes that you can do it all and have some fun in the process,” added Annie Luo, EVP, Global Partnerships and Strategic Development, Peacock. “From a partnership perspective, we know the sky is literally the limit as our teams come together and bring our viewers new experiences from departure to arrival in ways that only our two brands can.”