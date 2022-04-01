Peacock on American Airlines

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, has joined the American Airlines inflight entertainment roster.

Launching immediately, with a dedicated Peacock branded channel, the exclusive partnership features complimentary inflight access to the streamer’s catalogue of select Original content, with shows including Bel-Air, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Girls5eva and more

Customers can access Peacock’s channel via seatback devices, through the American Airlines app on their personal devices, plus on the ground where customers can keep the streaming going 24/7.