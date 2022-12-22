Sky launches Gangs of London NFT collection

Sky has minted an exclusive collection of Gangs of London NFTs, made available exclusively to Sky VIP Members.

Designed to further immerse Gangs of London fans and VIP members in the world of the series, each NFT offers exclusive access, secret experiences and never-before-seen content for those that hold them in their digital wallets. The unique artwork was created by Ferenc Nothof, the Gangs of London Season 2 Storyboard Illustrator, and depict major characters from the show. Developed in partnership with AKQA, the Gangs of London NFT collection sees Sky take its exploration of web3 marketing to a new level. The 110 NFTs were offered to VIP members via a digital ballot through the Gangs of London NFT microsite.

Lucy Johnstone, Head of Marketing, Sky Entertainment commented: “Developing and minting an NFT collection has been a complex and ambitious project. As a Sky-first, and with Gangs of London being a much-loved Sky Original, with a passionate fanbase, it was important we got it right. The team have done an amazing job of creating something unique and special that speaks to fans and delivers value for our customers.”

Joshua Lim, Creative Director, AKQA added: “It’s been an exciting journey collaborating with Sky on Gangs of London, exploring what the future holds for better entertainment experiences and taking the first steps together into a whole new landscape. We realised that embracing the emergence of NFTs would allow us to blur the lines between the physical and story worlds, immersing viewers further into the world of the show and ultimately creating an unprecedented experience shaping the future of entertainment.”